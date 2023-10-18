Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden blames Palestinian group for Gaza hospital attack

Joe Biden blames Palestinian group for Gaza hospital attack.

Israel-Hamas War: US President Joe Biden flew down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, just hours after Israel carried out a lethal airstrike on a Gaza City hospital, killing hundreds of Palestinians and prompting international criticism.

During a show of support for Israel, Biden agreed with the ally’s claim that Palestinian fighters were responsible for the horrific hospital attack in Gaza, adding that Hamas had only brought “pain.”

Opening a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Biden stated, “I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I´ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.”

Biden said, “But there´s a lot of people out there not sure so we have to overcome a lot of things.”

“We have to bear in mind that Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people and has brought them only suffering.”

“Life-saving capacity to help the Palestinians who are innocent and caught in the middle of this” he claimed he was urging Netanyahu to assure.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Secretary Biden’s visit, stating that Israel had consented to collaborate with the US on a strategy to allow supplies to reach Gaza, which has been under Israeli blockade for 16 years and has been under siege and bombardment for 12 days.

Israel has threatened to launch a ground invasion in response to Hamas’ catastrophic attack on October 7.

Biden declared his visit to Israel to be “proud”.

Biden said, “I want to say to the people of Israel — their courage, their commitment and their bravery is stunning.”

