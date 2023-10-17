Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden set to pay solidarity visit to Israel

Joe Biden set to pay solidarity visit to Israel amid Israel-Hamas War.

Biden will discuss strategies for reducing civilian casualties during armed conflicts.

The goal is to ensure that any aid provided does not benefit Hamas.

Advertisement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed that President Joe Biden is planning to make a solidarity visit to Israel.

This announcement came shortly after revealing that Tel Aviv had agreed to work on a humanitarian aid plan for Gaza’s civilians.

Blinken stated that President Biden will discuss strategies for reducing civilian casualties during armed conflicts, particularly in the context of the growing humanitarian crisis during the upcoming visit.

The goal is to ensure that any aid provided does not benefit Hamas.

Blinken’s announcement regarding the aid plan came after nine hours of negotiations with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, which were temporarily disrupted due to air raid sirens warning of incoming Palestinian rocket fire, forcing them to seek shelter in a bunker.

Blinken, who has been engaged in round-the-clock diplomacy in the region for five days, returned to Israel after visiting six Arab countries in four days to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes have led to the loss of over 2,800 Palestinian lives and the displacement of hundreds of thousands.

Advertisement

He mentioned, “Today, and at our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza.”

Blinken also acknowledged the shared concern with Israel that Hamas might obstruct or manipulate aid destined for Gaza.

Blinken announced President Biden’s visit to Israel on Wednesday to underscore Israel’s right to self-defense following the recent Hamas attack in addition to the aid plan. The President will receive a comprehensive briefing on Israel’s war aims and strategy.

Blinken emphasized that the visit would provide an opportunity for Israel to explain how it plans to conduct its operations to minimize civilian casualties and ensure the flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza without benefiting Hamas.

Blinken had been in Egypt, where he mentioned the planned reopening of the Rafah border crossing into Gaza, but a deal to allow aid in and facilitate the departure of foreign citizens had yet to materialize.

The United States has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean, with another carrier set to move to the region in the coming days, mainly as a deterrent in the face of the ongoing conflict.

Advertisement

Additionally, the USS Bataan, a warship, is near the coast of Israel, potentially playing a role in any evacuation efforts. The U.S. has also instructed some troops to be ready for deployment to the region within 24 hours, potentially involving units providing assistance like medical aid if needed.

Around 500,000 Israelis have been displaced in the past ten days since Hamas initiated an attack on October 7, resulting in the bloodiest assault in Israel’s history amid these developments. This attack led to more than 1,400 Israeli casualties, primarily civilians.

Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza have caused extensive destruction and resulted in the loss of over 2,700 lives, mostly Palestinian civilians, including many children. In Gaza, more than a million people have been displaced, and Israel is preparing for a possible ground offensive against Hamas.

Israel has also been evacuating residents along its northern border with Lebanon due to rising tensions with Hezbollah. This move affects thousands of people in 28 communities.

Recent cross-border incidents have resulted in casualties on both sides of the UN-patrolled border, as Israel and Lebanon technically remain at war.

Advertisement https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news. Advertisement https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read Israel-Hamas War: Hamas considers Israeli pows as potential dealing chips for prisoner return Hamas considers Israeli pows as potential dealing chips for prisoner return. The... Advertisement

Advertisement