Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden visits Israel amid anger over Gaza hospital attack

Israel-Hamas War: The situation in Gaza remains dire, with over 500 casualties resulting from an explosion at a hospital and the overall death toll surpassing 3,000.

This explosion was attributed to an Israeli air attack and marked the deadliest incident at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza since Israel’s retaliation to a Hamas attack on October 7.

Additionally, an Israeli airstrike on a school run by the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency resulted in at least six more casualties.

The violence continued as U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel for discussions on the escalating conflict. Israel has pledged to eliminate Hamas after a cross-border attack on October 7 that resulted in the deadliest day in Israel’s history.

Israel has since intensified its airstrikes on Gaza, displacing a significant portion of its population and imposing a total blockade.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has reached around 3,000, with many of the casualties being women and children. In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, 61 Palestinians have been martyred and 1,250 wounded in clashes.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened, with Israeli forces massing on the border in preparation for a potential ground invasion. Efforts are underway to get vital supplies into Gaza, but there are challenges in ensuring their delivery.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced President Biden’s visit to Israel, aiming to address the humanitarian situation and minimize civilian casualties. The U.S. is also working to rally Arab states to prevent a wider regional conflict.

Tensions remain high, and the situation in the region is extremely complex and volatile despite these efforts.

