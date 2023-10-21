Israel-Hamas War: Justin Trudeau jeered out of mosque for position

Justin Trudeau jeered out of the mosque for position on Israel-Hamas War.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a bad experience when he visited a mosque in Toronto and was jeered by the audience for his position on the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

A group of people attending the mosque are seen, yelling “shame” and pleading with the facilitator to prevent Trudeau from speaking at the podium.

This event has attracted a lot of attention and started conversations about how delicate the Israel-Gaza issue is.

Trudeau, who backed Israel’s “right to self-defence” following Hamas’s attack on October 7, did not notify his staff before to his Friday visit to a mosque in Toronto’s Etobicoke neighbourhood.

Subsequently, nevertheless, the Prime Minister’s Office verified that Trudeau was at the Toronto International Muslims Organization in order to support people impacted by the terrible events that have occurred in the Middle East.

In response to a question about whether his caucus disagrees on how the Liberals should react, Trudeau told reporters in Brampton, Ontario, “Everyone is hurt and hurting, everyone is grieving, everyone is scared of what this means.”

Liberal MPs from Canada are supporting a ceasefire in the Gaza region alongside Muslim organizations.

In response to a letter from 33 MPs, Toronto Liberal MP Salma Zahid, who chairs the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group, wrote to Trudeau listing several demands.

Defending international law, aiding in the opening of a humanitarian corridor, and a quick ceasefire were among these demands.

Meanwhile, Canadian Jewish organizations have called for Trudeau to withdraw a previous statement endorsing Hamas’ allegation that Israel was behind a hospital bombing in Gaza.

It has been weeks since Israel declared war on Hamas, claiming that its fighters had killed over 1,400 people, causing tensions to grow throughout the Middle East.

Israel has completely besieged Gaza and launched multiple airstrikes in retaliation, cutting off access to food, water, and electricity. It has also persisted in bombing civilian communities in Palestine.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, as a result of Israeli airstrikes, over 4,000 Palestinians have died, including over 1,000 children, and over 15,000 more have been injured and require medical attention.

Since there is nowhere safe to go in Gaza, over a million Palestinians have been left without a place to live.

