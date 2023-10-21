Israel-Hamas War: Land Stays Ours, Declares Palestinian Leader

Leaders meet in Cairo for Israel-Gaza conflict de-escalation summit.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas vows to stay on Palestinian land.

Arab nations warn against a mass influx of Palestinian refugees to avoid displacement.

Leaders from the Middle East and Europe have convened in Cairo, Egypt, for a summit focused on addressing the de-escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Just moments ago, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas emphasized in his opening statement that Palestinians remain steadfast in their determination to remain on their land, resisting any attempts at forced displacement.

“We will never accept relocation, we will remain on our land whatever the challenges,” he said.

Mahmoud Abbas leads the Palestinian Authority, which holds authority in parts of the occupied West Bank but not in the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas.

Egypt and other Arab nations have previously expressed that a large influx of Palestinian refugees fleeing the conflict would be considered unacceptable as it could lead to the displacement of Palestinians from their homeland.

The Summit for Peace includes representatives from Jordan, Qatar, Italy, Spain, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. However, notable absentees are Israel, the United States, and Iran.

