Israel-Hamas War: Massive Protest at White House Condemns Gaza Assault

Late on Tuesday, a large crowd assembled outside the White House to demonstrate their opposition to Israel’s continuous military operations in Gaza, a Palestinian territory.
The demonstrators, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, gathered at Lafayette Park to “protest today against Gaza massacres,” according to the organizers.
Banners reading “End the Palestinian holocaust,” “Stop funding ethnic cleansing” and “Netanyahu is a war criminal” were prominently displayed at the gathering. They also chanted “Free, free Palestine” and “Long live Gaza.”
Carrying Palestinian flags, the protesters called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.
This demonstration was part of a series of protests taking place across the United States in response to Israeli airstrikes launched on October 7th, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.
So far, the conflict has claimed over 4,400 lives, including more than 3,061 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis.
