Israel-Hamas War: Massive Protest at White House Condemns Gaza Assault

Large crowd gathers at White House to protest Israeli actions in Gaza

Palestinian Youth Movement organizes Lafayette Park demonstration

Banners display messages against Israeli actions and leadership

Advertisement

Late on Tuesday, a large crowd assembled outside the White House to demonstrate their opposition to Israel’s continuous military operations in Gaza, a Palestinian territory.

The demonstrators, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, gathered at Lafayette Park to “protest today against Gaza massacres,” according to the organizers.

Banners reading “End the Palestinian holocaust,” “Stop funding ethnic cleansing” and “Netanyahu is a war criminal” were prominently displayed at the gathering. They also chanted “Free, free Palestine” and “Long live Gaza.”

Advertisement Advertisement Carrying Palestinian flags, the protesters called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Also Read White House Commits to Boosting Israel’s Security President Biden orders increased support for Israel per White House release. Biden... This demonstration was part of a series of protests taking place across the United States in response to Israeli airstrikes launched on October 7th, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas. So far, the conflict has claimed over 4,400 lives, including more than 3,061 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis. Also Read Israel-Hamas War: Biden in Israel: Gaza Aid Flow Uninterrupted Israel permits humanitarian aid to reach southern Gaza, with a condition not... To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement