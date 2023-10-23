Israel-Hamas War: Palestine Blames UN For Humanitarian Failure

Palestinian Ministry criticizes UN Security Council over Gaza crisis.

Calls for permanent humanitarian routes.

Two small aid convoys enter Gaza from Egypt.

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the United Nations Security Council for not addressing the “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza.

The ministry, which is based in the occupied West Bank, said “the UN Security Council is drowning in miserable double standards and lacks the minimum consensus on its duties and responsibilities towards the humanitarian catastrophe that has befallen our people and amounts to the new Nakba.”

The term “Nakba” denotes the widespread displacement of Palestinians during the 1940s when the state of Israel was established.

“The Ministry strongly rejects the politicization of the continuous entry of all humanitarian relief aid into the Gaza Strip and considers it a blatant violation of international law and international human rights law,” the statement said.

It urged the creation of enduring humanitarian routes to deliver aid and safeguard Palestinians in Gaza. Over the weekend, two minor truck convoys, amounting to 34 trucks in total, entered Gaza from Egypt via the Rafah crossing.

On Monday, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza disclosed that since October 7, a total of 5,087 individuals, including 2,055 children and 1,119 women, had lost their lives.

