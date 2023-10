In a statement, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has reported a devastating toll, with at least 4,385 lives lost in the Strip since October 7.

Shockingly, this grim statistic encompasses 1,756 innocent children.

Israel says number of hostages in Gaza now at 210

Israeli military spokesperson confirmed that they have already notified 210 hostage families of their loved ones being held in the Gaza Strip.

Notably, this count does not include Judith and Natalie Raanan, the American mother and daughter who were released by Hamas last night.