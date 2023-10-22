Advertisement
Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian Leader Decries Global Double Standards

Articles
  • Hanan Ashrawi accuses international community of double standards regarding Israel.
  • Ashrawi highlights decades of suffering and loss of life among Palestinians.
  • Gaza residents have not experienced normal life for years.

Hanan Ashrawi, a seasoned Palestinian politician, alleged that the international community applies double standards, particularly regarding Israel.

She emphasized that Palestinians have endured suffering and loss of life over the course of decades.

Gaza is an area where “people haven’t had a day of normal life,” she continued, “and then when they lash out, when they break out, immediately all sorts of horrific labels are used”.

Derbyshire then clarified whether Ashrawi’s comments meant she thought Israeli citizens were legitimate targets, to which Ashrawi replied: “No, I don’t believe in civilians being legitimate targets at all, in the same way that we are not legitimate targets of Israel: Our homes, our lands are not at its disposal, our freedom, our rights have been denied.”

“What I am talking about is the double standard,” she said. “Israel is an occupying power, this has to be acknowledged.”

