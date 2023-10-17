Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Khalistan Donation Bolsters Palestinian Cause with $21,000

Pro-Khalistan group SFJ donates $21,000 to aid Gaza bombing victims.

The contribution funneled through Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Canada to UNRWA.

Pro-Khalistan advocacy group, Sikh for Justice (SFJ), has pledged a $21,000 donation to assist those impacted by the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

This generous contribution was channeled through the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and was directed to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees.

The Gurdwara’s donation was made in honor of Shaheed Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a former Gurdwara president who spearheaded the Canadian Khalistan referendum campaign before his tragic assassination in Surrey on June 18, 2023.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has attributed Nijjar’s killing to Indian state involvement on Canadian soil.

In a public statement addressing the donation to the Palestinian people, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun conveyed the shared empathy of Sikhs, who have faced similar hardships and dislocations in Punjab under Indian rule.

The SFJ’s legal counsel has called on the United Nations (UN) to recognize the right to self-determination for both Palestinians and Sikhs, emphasizing that Sikh principles will ensure that, once Punjab is liberated from Indian occupation, no one in the world will suffer from hunger.

Sikh values are rooted in aiding those facing oppression and injustice by occupying forces.

SFJ has also designated October 21 as a day of protest, titled “Canada to Palestine, Shutdown Indian Terror Houses.” They are urging demonstrations outside various Indian missions in Canada, the United States, and Europe, alleging that these missions are involved in monitoring, targeting, and harming Sikhs and advocating for their closure.

The Canadian government has accused Indian missions in Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Ottawa, and Toronto, of spying on Sikhs with harmful intentions. UK intelligence has communicated similar concerns to Sikhs residing in the UK.

