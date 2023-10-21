Advertisement
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Chant Sparks London Tube Driver Probe

Articles
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Chant Sparks London Tube Driver Probe

  • BTP and TfL investigating London Tube driver for leading pro-Palestinian chant
  • Video circulates of the driver chanting “free Palestine” on the train
  • Passengers join in while en-route to a pro-Palestinian march

The British Transport Police (BTP) and Transport for London (TfL) are conducting an urgent investigation into a London Tube driver who appeared to lead a pro-Palestinian chant on a train.

A video circulating online shows the driver using the public address system to chant “free Palestine,” and passengers en-route to a pro-Palestinian march joined in the chant.

This incident occurred as approximately 100,000 people gathered in central London to express solidarity with Palestinian civilians.

In the video under investigation, the driver also expressed well wishes, saying, “hope you all have a pleasant day today” and encouraged passengers to keep people in their prayers.

This situation takes place in the context of recent aid deliveries reaching Gaza, following Israel’s imposition of a blockade after a Hamas attack on October 7th, which resulted in casualties in both Israel and Gaza.

This conflict has had severe humanitarian consequences, with reports of thousands of deaths and numerous people displaced from their homes in Gaza.

It’s worth noting that the Metropolitan Police had issued updated guidance earlier in the week regarding certain pro-Palestinian chants due to the strong emotions they can provoke.

‘Open to everyone’

BTP assistant chief constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “BTP are aware of footage circulating on social media which suggests chants are led by driver of a train in London earlier.

“BTP are working with Transport for London and investigating the matter.”

TfL said it was “committed to providing a safe network for everyone”.

“We want to make it clear that London is open to everyone,” a spokesperson said.”We are aware of footage circulating on social media that suggests political comments may have been made by one of our Tube drivers. We are working to scrutinize the footage and ensure the circumstances are urgently investigated.”

Also Read

Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine Protests Sweep Across UK Cities
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine Protests Sweep Across UK Cities

Thousands gather for second weekend of pro-Palestinian protests in London 100,000 estimated...

