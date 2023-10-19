Israel-Hamas War: Rafah Crossing, Gaza Aid Delivery Faces Delays

Russian-American Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva Detained in Kazan
Approximately 20 trucks carrying essential aid may soon be granted entry into Gaza, offering some relief to its 2.2 million residents.
Israel had previously cut off electricity, water, food, and medicine supplies following an attack by Hamas militants on October 7.
An agreement has now been reached between the US and Egypt to allow certain supplies through Egypt’s Rafah crossing.
However, humanitarian organizations have expressed concerns that this limited aid will fall far short of the needed assistance.
The United Nations states that a minimum of 100 humanitarian aid trucks is required to support Gaza’s civilian population adequately. Before the conflict, around 500 trucks a day would enter Gaza with aid, fuel, and other goods.
The situation was already dire, with 1.2 million people relying on food aid from the UNRWA before the conflict.
The recent agreement allows for the delivery of food, water, and medical supplies, but crucial items like fuel are not included.
Fuel shortages are exacerbating the water crisis, as desalination plants and water pumps can no longer operate.
The aid deal brings a glimmer of hope to Gaza, where it was previously uncertain how any aid would reach civilians.
Israel had initially refused to allow aid through its territory until Hamas released hostages, and the Rafah crossing through Egypt had been blocked for aid deliveries.
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, speaking with BBC, cited the repeated aerial bombardments on the Rafah crossing as the reason for the aid delay.
He expressed the hope that there would be an investigation into the reasons and responsible parties behind these bombardments.
The exact timeline for aid delivery to those in need remains uncertain, primarily due to the need for road repairs at the Rafah crossing, hindering the entry of trucks.
Mohsen Sarhan, representing the Egyptian Food Bank, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that time is running out.
He mentioned that 120 trucks are prepared to transport aid but are currently waiting at the border for the green light.
Sarhan expressed frustration over the dire situation in Gaza, where people are facing critical shortages of essential items, including water and even body bags.
