Israel-Hamas War: Saudi Arabia, UAE Leaders Unite Amid Israel-Hamas War

Saudi Crown Prince and UAE President held rare meeting to address differences.

Meeting aimed to navigate Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and the President of the United Arab Emirates held a rare meeting on Friday, according to reports from state media.

The meeting aimed to address their differences as they work together to navigate the Israel-Hamas conflict, which poses a potential threat to the entire Middle East region.

The Saudi state news agency SPA released footage showing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who effectively leads the kingdom, welcoming UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Riyadh’s airport.

Notably, public meetings between the Crown Prince and Sheikh Mohammed have been infrequent in recent years as these close allies competed for investments and regional influence.

Sheikh Mohammed participated in a summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Riyadh on the same day, as reported by Saudi and UAE state media.

During the summit, both the GCC and ASEAN nations jointly called for a lasting ceasefire, the immediate release of civilian hostages and detainees, and the pursuit of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as outlined in a joint statement released afterward.

Gulf states remain concerned about the potential for Iran to become involved in the conflict, which could impact their national security.

Consequently, they have been urging Western allies and Israel to de-escalate tensions in Gaza and lift the blockade on the strip.

It’s worth noting that last year, Prince Mohammed and Sheikh Mohammed had met on a few occasions, including Prince Mohammed’s visit to Abu Dhabi to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE’s previous president.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed had visited Jeddah, and the two leaders had a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in November.

