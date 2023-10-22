Israel-Hamas War: Second Aid Convoy Reaches Egypt-Gaza Border

17 aid trucks reach Rafah border, linking Egypt and southern Gaza.

Live video footage shows trucks and a UN vehicle at the border.

Uncertainty remains on whether the trucks have entered Gaza.

Advertisement

Over the last 30 minutes, we’ve been receiving updates from various news agencies and Egyptian media, indicating that 17 aid trucks have reached the Rafah border crossing, situated between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip.

Live video footage from the border reveals a lineup of trucks and a UN vehicle; however, it remains uncertain whether they have entered Gaza at this point.

Yesterday, the initial convoy comprising 20 trucks carrying essential medical supplies, food, and water successfully traversed the Rafah crossing.

According to the United Nations, Gaza teeters on the brink, and a daily influx of approximately 100 trucks is required to ensure an adequate supply of essentials to the region.

Also Read Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Chant Sparks London Tube Driver Probe BTP and TfL investigating London Tube driver for leading pro-Palestinian chant Video...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.