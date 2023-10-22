Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Israel-Hamas War: Second Aid Convoy Reaches Egypt-Gaza Border

Israel-Hamas War: Second Aid Convoy Reaches Egypt-Gaza Border

Articles
Advertisement
Israel-Hamas War: Second Aid Convoy Reaches Egypt-Gaza Border

Israel-Hamas War: Second Aid Convoy Reaches Egypt-Gaza Border

Advertisement
  • 17 aid trucks reach Rafah border, linking Egypt and southern Gaza.
  • Live video footage shows trucks and a UN vehicle at the border.
  • Uncertainty remains on whether the trucks have entered Gaza.
Advertisement

Over the last 30 minutes, we’ve been receiving updates from various news agencies and Egyptian media, indicating that 17 aid trucks have reached the Rafah border crossing, situated between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip.

Live video footage from the border reveals a lineup of trucks and a UN vehicle; however, it remains uncertain whether they have entered Gaza at this point.

Yesterday, the initial convoy comprising 20 trucks carrying essential medical supplies, food, and water successfully traversed the Rafah crossing.

According to the United Nations, Gaza teeters on the brink, and a daily influx of approximately 100 trucks is required to ensure an adequate supply of essentials to the region.

Also Read

Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Chant Sparks London Tube Driver Probe
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Chant Sparks London Tube Driver Probe

BTP and TfL investigating London Tube driver for leading pro-Palestinian chant Video...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story