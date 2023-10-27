Advertisement
Israel-Hamas War: Syria Strikes Unrelated to Israel-Gaza Conflict, says US

  • Strikes in Syria responded to attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militias.
  • These strikes are separate from the Israel-Hamas conflict.
  • Austin urges caution to prevent regional escalation.
In a recent statement, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin clarified the motive behind the recent US strikes in eastern Syria.

He emphasized that the strikes were a response to attacks on American forces in both Iraq and Syria, carried out by Iranian-backed militia groups.

Austin firmly stated that these strikes were “separate and distinct” from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Furthermore, the Defense Secretary urged all state and non-state actors to exercise caution and refrain from actions that could potentially escalate into a wider regional conflict.

The strikes themselves were executed by a pair of F-16 US Air Force fighters and occurred on Friday at approximately 04:30 local time near Abu Kamal, a town situated on the border with Iraq. As of now, the extent of casualties resulting from these strikes remains unknown.

