Israel-Hamas War: UN Agency Mourns, 29 Staff Slain in 2 Weeks

Israel-Hamas War: UN Agency Mourns, 29 Staff Slain in 2 Weeks

Articles
Israel-Hamas War: UN Agency Mourns, 29 Staff Slain in 2 Weeks

Israel-Hamas War: UN Agency Mourns, 29 Staff Slain in 2 Weeks

  • UNRWA confirms 29 staff members killed in recent conflict
  • Half of the casualties were teachers
  • Thousands of Gazans seek refuge in UNRWA facilities
The UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has sadly confirmed that the number of its staff members killed has risen to 29 since the outbreak of the conflict between Hamas and Israel earlier this month.

The agency, deeply affected by this tragedy, expressed its shock and grief. Initially, they had reported the deaths of 17 of their staff members.

“Half of these colleagues were teachers,” the agency added of its latest toll.

Since Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Hamas following the organization’s deadly attacks on Israeli military posts and kibbutzes on October 7th, thousands of Gazans have sought refuge in UNRWA facilities.

This situation has resulted in more than 1,400 casualties and over 200 hostages taken into Gaza.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, the death toll in the region has surpassed 4,600 people.

