Israel-Hamas War: US State Dep staff quits over Joe Biden’s arms support to Israel

A US State Department official has resigned in response to the decision by Washington to increase military funding to Israel.

He expressed concerns that this move would exacerbate suffering for both Israelis and Palestinians in the context of the US-backed Gaza conflict.

Josh Paul, who held a position in the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, criticized the Biden administration for continuing what he viewed as longstanding mistakes in US policy in a memo posted online.

He raised concerns about the consequences of American support for Israel’s actions and the ongoing occupation, stating that it would lead to more suffering for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Paul further emphasized that the administration’s “blind support for one side” was leading to shortsighted, destructive, unjust, and contradictory policy decisions that did not align with the values publicly espoused by the United States.

He explained his decision to resign, citing his belief that the harm caused by the continued and expanded provision of lethal arms to Israel outweighed any potential good.

Paul, who had been involved in arms transfers to US allies for over 11 years, expressed his view that providing Israel with carte blanche to address its security concerns by force ultimately did not serve the United States’ interests.

He pointed out that such an approach could lead to the creation of new enemies, rather than enhancing security.

The conflict in Gaza, triggered by an attack from Hamas, resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with many lives lost and a large number of Palestinians becoming homeless.

President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel was seen as a show of support and a green light for Israel to take action as it saw fit in Gaza.

