Israel-Hamas War: US to provide $100m in funding for humanitarian aid in Gaza

US to provide $100m in funding for humanitarian aid in Gaza during Israel-Hamas War.

President Joe Biden offered his full support to Israel.

Biden promised that the United States would rescue those who were stuck in Gaza.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden offered his full support to the country and placed the blame for the horrific rocket strike that killed hundreds of Palestinians and damaged a hospital in Gaza on a Palestinian group during a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday.

Biden also revealed plans for “unprecedented” help for Israel and the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza along with the $100 billion package that supports Ukraine.

As soon as he arrived, Biden said that “an errant rocket fired by terrorist group” looked to be the cause of the sad explosion at the Gaza Strip hospital.

Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv on his way home after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said he had been straightforward with Israelis over the need to support the delivery of supplies to Palestinians in Gaza.

Biden stated at the German Ramstein Air Base while Air Force One was being refueled, “Israel has been badly victimised but the truth is they have an opportunity to relieve the suffering of people who have nowhere to go … it’s what they should do.”

Biden promised that the United States would rescue those who were stuck in Gaza in addition to praising Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for agreeing to let 20 trucks bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Biden declared that the United States would add $100 million to its help for humanitarian causes in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The president announced that he would ask Congress this week for extraordinary support to help Israel combat Hamas. This request is anticipated to be included in a big $100 billion measure that Congress will be considering.

A person familiar with the situation says that Biden is planning to present Congress with supplementary expenditure requests totaling $60 billion for Ukraine and $10 billion for Israel.

As Washington reacts to Hamas’ attack on Israel and continues to back Ukraine in the face of a Russian invasion, Biden is likely to make this plea as soon as possible.

Biden was considering submitting a request for an additional $100 billion, which would cover defense assistance for Taiwan, Israel, and Ukraine as well as funding for measures to increase border security between the US and Mexico on Tuesday.

The leading Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jim Risch, stated that while he is not aware of the $100 billion deal, he has heard that the administration is thinking about giving Israel $10 billion.

Advertisement

Additionally, he stated that while Congress is legally in charge of overseeing spending, Biden has not yet decided on a final figure or disclosed the breakdown to them.

A White House official stated that the US hoped more trucks would be permitted entrance soon, adding that the 20 trucks carrying supplies via the Rafah crossing will travel into Gaza in the coming days.

Following the law of war, Biden argued, Israelis should not succumb to their “rage” following the attack.

Biden said after meeting Israeli leaders, “You are a Jewish state, but you’re also a democracy. Like the United States, you don’t live by the rules of terrorists. You live by the rule of law…. You can’t give up what makes you who you are.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Venezuelan oil sanctions lifted by US after an electoral deal Venezuelan oil sanctions lifted by US after an electoral deal. This action...