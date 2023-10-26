Israel-Hamas War: West ignores law when ‘Muslim blood spilled’, says Erdogan

Israel-Hamas War: Fuel shortages will halt Gaza aid operations, says US
UN agency in Gaza faces shutdown within 24 hours without fuel UNRWA...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Western governments for what he perceives as a lack of action in response to Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza, suggesting that their inaction may be due to the fact that the victims are predominantly Muslim.
“What happened to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights?” he asked. “They [the West] won’t look at it if it doesn’t serve their purpose. Why? Because the blood being spilled is Muslim blood.”
Yesterday, Erdogan called off his planned visit to Israel and expressed regret over his handshake with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting at the UN General Assembly in New York last month.
In a separate development, the Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister, responsible for governing the West Bank but not Gaza, characterized Israel’s airstrikes as a “retaliatory war.”
Speaking at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Riyad al-Maliki stated that the recent bombings were more severe than previous Israeli attacks and called for an immediate ceasefire.
