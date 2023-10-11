Israel has mobilized 360,000 reservists and likely to launch a ground offensive into Gaza where hospitals ran low on supplies and an imminent power blackout.

Airstrikes have smashed entire city blocks to rubble and left unknown numbers of bodies beneath mounds of debris.

Israel has stopped the entry of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory — a 40-kilometer-long strip of land wedged among Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Health Ministry said the death toll in Israeli air-strikes on Gaza Strip and West Bank has risen to 1,078 and 5,314 people injured.

In a statement, the ministry said, among the 1,078 deaths, 1055 were in Gaza.

