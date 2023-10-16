Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Claims 5 Lives, Injures 15

Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza claims 5 lives and injures 15, with no prior IDF warning.

Families at Rafah crossing endure ongoing closures, causing anxiety and uncertainty.

A Palestinian interior ministry report confirmed that an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza‘s Rafah claimed the lives of at least five individuals and left 15 others injured.

Notably, no advance warning was given by the Israel Defense Forces regarding the strike, and as of now, the IDF has refrained from providing any official statements on the incident.

Meanwhile, the US government has stationed officials near the Egypt-Gaza border in Ismailia. They aim to reach the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian side, but have encountered security challenges preventing their access, according to a US official.

The Rafah crossing, the primary supply route for Gaza, has experienced prolonged closures, resulting in a buildup of humanitarian aid on the Egyptian side.

Efforts to reopen the crossing, as indicated by US officials, have not yet materialized, leaving individuals, including American citizens in Gaza, unable to access Egypt through Rafah.

Families waiting at the crossing have faced persistent closures despite expectations of its reopening.