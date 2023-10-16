Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Claims 5 Lives, Injures 15

Biden Delays Colorado Visit for Urgent National Security Talks
Biden cancels Colorado trip for "national security meetings." Reporters awaiting updated White...
A Palestinian interior ministry report confirmed that an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza‘s Rafah claimed the lives of at least five individuals and left 15 others injured.
Notably, no advance warning was given by the Israel Defense Forces regarding the strike, and as of now, the IDF has refrained from providing any official statements on the incident.
Meanwhile, the US government has stationed officials near the Egypt-Gaza border in Ismailia. They aim to reach the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian side, but have encountered security challenges preventing their access, according to a US official.
The Rafah crossing, the primary supply route for Gaza, has experienced prolonged closures, resulting in a buildup of humanitarian aid on the Egyptian side.
Efforts to reopen the crossing, as indicated by US officials, have not yet materialized, leaving individuals, including American citizens in Gaza, unable to access Egypt through Rafah.
Families waiting at the crossing have faced persistent closures despite expectations of its reopening.
“I can’t go another day with this torture and false hope,” said Lena Beseiso, 57, of Salt Lake City.
On Friday morning, Beseiso informed media through a message that she successfully established contact with the US embassy via phone.
The embassy confirmed having the necessary information for American citizens who had submitted the online form.
She was advised to await further communication from them. Furthermore, she was instructed to proceed to the Rafah crossing along with her family, assuring them that they would be allowed to pass through the crossing.
“My family and I are very frightened,” Beseiso said. “Going to head south now.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.