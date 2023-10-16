Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Claims 5 Lives, Injures 15

Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Claims 5 Lives, Injures 15

Articles
Advertisement
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Claims 5 Lives, Injures 15

Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Claims 5 Lives, Injures 15

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza claims 5 lives and injures 15, with no prior IDF warning.
  • Families at Rafah crossing endure ongoing closures, causing anxiety and uncertainty.
  • US officials stationed near Egypt-Gaza border, facing security challenges accessing Rafah crossing.
    • Advertisement

A Palestinian interior ministry report confirmed that an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza‘s Rafah claimed the lives of at least five individuals and left 15 others injured.

Notably, no advance warning was given by the Israel Defense Forces regarding the strike, and as of now, the IDF has refrained from providing any official statements on the incident.

Meanwhile, the US government has stationed officials near the Egypt-Gaza border in Ismailia. They aim to reach the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian side, but have encountered security challenges preventing their access, according to a US official.

The Rafah crossing, the primary supply route for Gaza, has experienced prolonged closures, resulting in a buildup of humanitarian aid on the Egyptian side.

Efforts to reopen the crossing, as indicated by US officials, have not yet materialized, leaving individuals, including American citizens in Gaza, unable to access Egypt through Rafah.

Advertisement

Families waiting at the crossing have faced persistent closures despite expectations of its reopening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
“I can’t go another day with this torture and false hope,” said Lena Beseiso, 57, of Salt Lake City.
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Friday morning, Beseiso informed media through a message that she successfully established contact with the US embassy via phone.

The embassy confirmed having the necessary information for American citizens who had submitted the online form.

She was advised to await further communication from them. Furthermore, she was instructed to proceed to the Rafah crossing along with her family, assuring them that they would be allowed to pass through the crossing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“My family and I are very frightened,” Beseiso said. “Going to head south now.”

Also Read

Biden Delays Colorado Visit for Urgent National Security Talks
Biden Delays Colorado Visit for Urgent National Security Talks

Biden cancels Colorado trip for "national security meetings." Reporters awaiting updated White...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story