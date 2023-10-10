Israeli Death Toll Tops 1,000, says Embassy

The Israeli embassy in the US reports 1,008 Israeli fatalities and 3,418 injuries since Saturday.

The Israeli embassy in the United States has reported that since Saturday, 1,008 Israelis have lost their lives, while over 3,418 individuals have sustained injuries, according to their social media update.

In addition, Israel’s emergency services have sadly confirmed the deaths of two foreign workers due to a rocket attack in the Eskhol region near the Gaza border, with another person suffering severe injuries.

Throughout the day, our coverage has focused on the Rafah crossing, which is the sole exit point from the blockaded Gaza territory to Egypt.

Local authorities have confirmed that Egypt has shut down this crossing in response to Israeli airstrikes in the vicinity.

It’s important to note that even when the crossing was operational, individuals were required to have their names pre-registered on a list to be eligible for crossing, and there was a substantial backlog of people waiting for their turn.

