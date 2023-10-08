Israeli Forces Launch Operation to Liberate Hostages from Hamas

Israeli security forces work to regain control and rescue hostages from Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Advertisement Military reports securing 22 locations in southern Israel, with eight more to clear.

The surprise attack by Hamas-affiliated gunmen amid heavy rocket fire resulted in Israeli casualties.

Israeli security forces are conducting operations to regain control of areas seized by Palestinian militants from Gaza and to rescue hostages.

The military has announced the securing of 22 locations in southern Israel and continues to clear another eight.

In a surprise attack, hundreds of gunmen affiliated with Hamas launched an assault amid intense rocket fire, resulting in significant casualties within Israel.

Advertisement

The death toll on the Israeli side has reportedly reached at least 600 people.

Retaliatory Israeli strikes in Gaza have led to over 310 Palestinian casualties, with more than 400 Palestinian gunmen killed and several arrested, according to the Israeli military.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel was entering a “long and challenging conflict” and issued a warning to Hamas, which governs Gaza, about the consequences for their hideouts.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh expressed confidence in their position, describing themselves as being on the “brink of a significant victory.”

The deadliest escalation of violence in Israel since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago began during the Jewish Sabbath and the festival of Simchat Torah.

The attackers breached the Gaza perimeter fence and infiltrated southern Israel using various means, including motorbikes, paragliders, and sea crossings.

Advertisement

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson estimated that the number of militants involved was in the high hundreds, while over 3,000 rockets were launched toward cities and towns across Israel during the day.