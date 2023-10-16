Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’, says Joe Biden

Israel initially seized control of Gaza in the 1967 Six-Day War, and it wasn’t until 2005 that the region was entirely handed back to the Palestinian authority.

In the following year, Israel imposed a blockade, which extended to control over the airspace, land, and sea, on the 140 square miles (362 square kilometers) of land.

This territory is also bounded by Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

In 2007, Israel reinforced the blockade after Hamas assumed control of Gaza, displacing the secular Fatah movement led by Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas.

When asked if Hamas — whom Biden described as “a bunch of cowards” — must be eliminated entirely, he replied: “Yes I do.”

“But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state,” he continued, reiterating the long-standing US call for a two-state solution.

60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley also asked Biden if he could foresee US troops joining the war.

“I don’t think that’s necessary,” Biden, who pulled US troops out of Afghanistan and has insisted that none will be sent to aid Ukraine as it holds off a Russian invasion, replied.

“Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country. I guarantee we’re gonna provide them everything they need,” he said.