Israeli Schools Closed for Two More Days, says officials

In recent years, Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, have been engaged in a cycle of conflict and tension.

The roots of this conflict date back decades and are deeply complex. It involves issues such as land disputes, historical grievances, and the struggle for Palestinian statehood.

Periodically, violence flares up with both sides launching attacks against each other. Israel often conducts military operations in response to rocket attacks from Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas. These escalations result in casualties on both sides, including civilians.

Advertisement

Efforts have been made to broker ceasefires and negotiate a lasting peace, but a resolution has remained elusive. International organizations and countries have played a role in mediation attempts, but the situation remains fragile.

The conflict’s impact goes beyond physical damage, affecting the lives of people in the region, including Israelis and Palestinians. It’s a long-standing and deeply entrenched conflict with no easy solution, and it continues to be a source of concern and instability in the Middle East.

Also Read Hamas death toll reaches 600: Israel retaliates with strikes on Gaza Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates with 600 Israeli casualties, including 44 soldiers. Over 313...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.