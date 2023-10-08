Advertisement
Israeli Schools Closed for Two More Days, says officials

Israeli Schools Closed for Two More Days, says officials

Articles
Israeli Schools Closed for Two More Days, says officials

Israeli Schools Closed for Two More Days, says officials

  • Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kish announces two-day nationwide school closure (Monday and Tuesday).
  • Closure affects all educational institutions, including special education.
  • Ongoing conflict and tension between Israel and Hamas.
Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kish has announced the closure of schools nationwide for the upcoming two days, which include Monday and Tuesday.

“There will be no classes and educational activities for the next two days in all educational institutions throughout the country, including special education institutions,” Kish was quoted by national media as saying.

In recent years, Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, have been engaged in a cycle of conflict and tension.

The roots of this conflict date back decades and are deeply complex. It involves issues such as land disputes, historical grievances, and the struggle for Palestinian statehood.

Periodically, violence flares up with both sides launching attacks against each other. Israel often conducts military operations in response to rocket attacks from Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas. These escalations result in casualties on both sides, including civilians.

Efforts have been made to broker ceasefires and negotiate a lasting peace, but a resolution has remained elusive. International organizations and countries have played a role in mediation attempts, but the situation remains fragile.

The conflict’s impact goes beyond physical damage, affecting the lives of people in the region, including Israelis and Palestinians. It’s a long-standing and deeply entrenched conflict with no easy solution, and it continues to be a source of concern and instability in the Middle East.

