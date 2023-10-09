Israel’s retaliation ‘is just the beginning’ says Benjamin Netanyahu

Sudan War: Bullets Pour Down Like Rain
Darfur resident describes a dire situation amid ongoing conflict. A nearly six-month-long...
Israel’s defense minister has issued orders for a comprehensive blockade of the Gaza Strip, which includes the restriction of food, electricity, and fuel supplies.
Israeli forces have also regained control of areas near the Gaza Strip that were previously captured by Hamas militants.
The death toll is increasing, with over 300,000 reservists being mobilized, marking the largest call-up of reserves in Israel’s history.
This move comes after a series of airstrikes and artillery attacks targeted over 500 Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip overnight on Sunday.
Speaking to officials on Monday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said that “what Hamas will experience will be difficult and terrible”.
He added: “This is only the beginning… we are all with you and we will defeat them with force, enormous force”.
Protesters are participating in a demonstration organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign near the Israeli Embassy in Kensington.
This protest comes as the death toll continues to rise amid the ongoing violence between Israel and Gaza, which was sparked by an attack carried out by Hamas.
The demonstrators are demanding an immediate cessation of Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas militants targeting civilians.
Many of the protesters are holding up signs bearing the message ‘Free Palestine.’
