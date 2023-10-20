Italy PM Giorgia Meloni leaves partner after bigoted TV comments.

Giambruno had faced criticism in recent weeks for making sexist comments.

She has emphasized traditional family values as one of its core policies.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Friday that she has separated from her partner, television journalist Andrea Giambruno. Giambruno had faced criticism in recent weeks for making sexist comments.

Meloni, who has been in office for about a year, stated last month that she should not be held responsible for Giambruno’s remarks and would refrain from commenting on his behavior in the future.

The 46-year-old prime minister leads a right-wing coalition government that has emphasized traditional family values as one of its core policies.

In a social media post, Meloni confirmed the end of her nearly 10-year relationship with Giambruno, stating that their paths had diverged over time.

She emphasized that her private life’s challenges would not distract her, and those who attempted to undermine her by targeting her at home would not succeed.

The couple, who met in a TV studio in 2014, has a seven-year-old daughter.

Giambruno, aged 42, hosts a news program on Mediaset, which is part of the media conglomerate owned by the family of the late Silvio Berlusconi, a former prime minister and Meloni’s political ally.

This week, another Mediaset satirical news program aired off-air video clips from Giambruno’s show, where he used inappropriate language, made suggestive gestures, and appeared to make advances toward a female colleague.

In one recording, he is heard asking a female colleague, “Why didn’t I meet you before?” In a second audio recording, Giambruno discusses having an affair and suggests that female colleagues could work with him if they participated in group activities.

Giambruno had previously faced criticism in August for comments that were seen as victim-blaming in a gang rape case.

Members of the opposition Democratic Party condemned Giambruno’s comments, calling them “pure chauvinism and sexism… unacceptable vulgarity.” Giambruno was not immediately available for comment.

