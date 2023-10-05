Japan issues tsunami alerts for its eastern islands.

The earthquake struck around 11 a.m. in the vicinity of Torishima Island.

The epicenter of the quake was situated in the Pacific Ocean.

Japan issued a tsunami advisory for the islands off the eastern coast of the Izu Peninsula following a seismic event with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the earthquake struck around 11 a.m. in the vicinity of Torishima Island. The epicenter of the quake was situated in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 550 kilometers (340 miles) to the south of Tokyo.

The advisory was promptly issued to alert residents and visitors in the affected regions about the potential for tsunami activity. A tsunami advisory indicates the possibility of minor sea-level fluctuations but doesn’t warrant immediate evacuation.

Earthquakes are relatively common in Japan due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet.

The nation has stringent building codes and disaster preparedness measures in place to mitigate the impact of seismic events. Tsunami warnings and advisories are frequently issued to safeguard the safety of coastal communities.

It’s essential for residents and tourists in tsunami-prone regions to remain vigilant and heed official advisories to ensure their safety during these natural events.

Japan’s robust early warning systems play a crucial role in minimizing the potential consequences of earthquakes and tsunamis, helping to protect lives and property.

