Jim Jordan’s attempt to be US House Speaker meets with threats.

Several Republicans experienced pressure from Jordan’s supporters.

Mr. Jordan failed to secure enough support from his party for the speakership.

Republican lawmakers have reported being targeted by intimidation tactics, including death threats, by allies of Jim Jordan as his bid for the US House of Representatives speakership encounters obstacles.

Several Republicans shared that they had experienced a pressure campaign from Mr. Jordan’s supporters, following his loss in a second vote for the speakership on Wednesday.

Mr. Jordan, a right-wing Republican from Ohio, disavowed the harassment, stating that “No American should accost another for their beliefs” and condemning all threats against colleagues.

Some anti-Jordan Republicans voiced complaints about inappropriate persuasion tactics by local conservative leaders and right-wing influencers supporting Mr. Jordan. While none directly implicated Mr. Jordan, some placed blame for these tactics on his doorstep.

This internal conflict emerged after Mr. Jordan failed to secure enough support from his party for the speakership for the second time.

The ongoing leadership battle has left the Republican-controlled House unable to pass bills or approve White House requests for emergency aid, including potential assistance for Israel during its conflict with Hamas.

Frustration within the party has led to discussions about empowering acting Speaker Patrick McHenry temporarily for up to 90 days to address the leadership vacuum.

