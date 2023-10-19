Jim Jordan’s House Speaker Bid Sparks Ugly Threats

Republicans claim they faced intimidation and death threats from Jim Jordan’s supporters.

Jordan’s bid for House Speaker hit roadblocks, with a third vote expected.

Some GOP members experienced pressure from Jordan’s backers.

Republican legislators claim they’ve faced intimidation tactics, including death threats, allegedly orchestrated by Jim Jordan‘s supporters as his bid for the US House of Representatives speakership encounters setbacks.

Multiple GOP members have disclosed being targeted in a pressure campaign by Jordan’s backers after his second unsuccessful bid for the position on Wednesday.

Jim Jordan, a staunch conservative from Ohio, has disavowed the threats. Following a hardline conservative revolt that ousted the previous Speaker on October 3, a potential third vote to elect a Speaker could take place on Thursday.

To secure the 217 votes required for victory, Mr. Jordan must garner more support from within his own party.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an Iowa Republican, wrote in a statement on Wednesday that she had “received credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls” after voting for an alternative to Mr. Jordan.

“One thing I cannot stomach, or support is a bully,” she wrote.

Nebraska Republican Don Bacon, known for his outspoken opposition to Mr. Jordan, shared text messages with Politico that seemed to indicate harassment directed at his wife by a supporter of the aspiring Speaker.

“Your husband will not hold any political office ever again,” one of the anonymous messages read. “What a disappoint [sic] and failure he is.”

Mr. Jordan denied any involvement in the pressure campaign.

“No American should accost another for their beliefs,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday evening. “We condemn all threats against our colleagues and it is imperative that we come together.”

“Stop. It’s abhorrent,” he added.

Numerous Republicans who are against Jordan, such as Virginia's Jen Kiggans, Texas' Kay Granger, and Florida's John Rutherford, voiced concerns about unsuitable pressure tactics employed by local conservative figures and right-wing influencers who support Mr. Jordan.

“Intimidation and threats will not change my position,” wrote Ms. Kiggans on X.

While none directly implicated Mr. Jordan in the tactics, a few attributed responsibility for these actions to him indirectly.

Carlos Gimenez, a Florida Republican, told NBC News he had brought up the matter directly with Mr. Jordan, saying: “I don’t really take well to threats.”

“He told me that he wasn’t behind it, and he’s asked people to stop, but if you’ve asked people to stop it why aren’t they listening to you?” Mr. Gimenez said.

Steve Womack, an Arkansas Republican, reported that his office had been inundated with robocalls related to his stance against Jordan. He criticized the tactics of Jordan's supporters, labeling them as a relentless "attack, attack, attack" strategy aimed at lawmakers who oppose Jordan's bid for the speakership. Furthermore, even some of Mr. Jordan's allies, including Byron Donalds of Florida, conceded that the assertive approach may have resulted in unintended negative consequences.

“I think it was to the detriment of Jim,” Mr. Donalds told reporters.



Following Mr. Jordan's second unsuccessful attempt to secure enough party support for the speakership, internal conflicts have escalated. On Wednesday, 22 of his fellow Republicans voted against him, which was two more than in the initial vote on Tuesday. This leadership battle, triggered by the removal of Kevin McCarthy as the lower chamber's leader in a backbench mutiny more than two weeks ago, shows no signs of resolution. The absence of a Speaker leaves the Republican-controlled House incapable of passing bills or approving White House requests for emergency aid, including potential assistance for Israel during its conflict with Hamas. Meanwhile, Democrats, the minority party in the House, have consistently voted for their leader, Hakeem Jeffries of New York. As frustration continues to mount, there is growing discussion within the House about granting acting Speaker Patrick McHenry temporary empowerment for a period of up to 90 days.

