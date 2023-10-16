Joe Biden issues alert to Israel on occupying Gaza as humanitarian crisis gets worse

US President Joe Biden has issued a warning against the occupation of Palestinian territory, emphasizing that a ground assault would be a “big mistake” as Israel prepares for a potential ground invasion of Gaza.

Israel’s military has assembled thousands of troops and heavy weaponry in the southern desert region and is awaiting a “political” green light for action in northern Gaza.

President Biden expressed support for establishing a humanitarian corridor to allow people to leave the war-affected area and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, including food and water, into Gaza. He also expressed confidence that Israel would adhere to the rules of war.

President Biden noted that he did not view Hamas as representing all Palestinians and stated his desire to see the group completely eliminated.

He indicated that American ground troops were not currently needed, given Israel’s highly capable military forces, even as American warships were deployed to the region amid increasing tensions on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

Over one million people have fled their homes in Gaza amid the ongoing violence, resulting in chaotic and desperate scenes.

Israel’s military offensive has caused widespread destruction and significant loss of life, with the death toll surpassing 2,670, primarily comprising civilians.

Many Palestinians have been forced to seek shelter wherever possible, including on the streets and in UN-run schools. The situation has left people without essential services like electricity, water, and internet, leading to extreme hardships.

Israel has massed its forces outside the Gaza Strip in preparation for a potential land, air, and sea attack, including a significant ground operation. The possibility of an invasion has raised concerns about further escalations and a regional crisis.

It has also deployed two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean as a deterrent while the United States has provided staunch support to Israel. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been involved in diplomatic efforts to prevent a broader crisis in the region.

The Arab League and African Union have warned that an invasion could lead to a “genocide of unprecedented proportions.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cautioned that the entire region is “on the verge of the abyss.”

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized that the country has no interest in a northern war and does not seek an escalation of the situation.

The situation in Gaza’s hospitals is dire, with a growing number of casualties overwhelming the healthcare facilities.

The UN has highlighted the imminent depletion of fuel reserves in Gaza’s hospitals, which could jeopardize the lives of thousands of patients. Health officials have reported over 9,600 people wounded in the ongoing conflict.

