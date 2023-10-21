Justin Trudeau says India’s actions making life hard for people.

Canada announced the withdrawal of 41 diplomats.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his concerns on Friday about the Indian government’s actions, stating that their crackdown on Canadian diplomats was causing disruptions in the lives of millions of people in both countries.

Trudeau’s remarks came a day after Canada announced the withdrawal of 41 diplomats in response to India’s threat to unilaterally revoke their diplomatic status.

Tensions escalated when Trudeau suggested last month that Indian agents might have played a role in the June murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, an allegation strongly denied by India.

Trudeau emphasized that the Indian government’s actions were causing significant disruptions, making it exceptionally challenging for the lives of millions of people in both India and Canada. He noted that these actions contravened a fundamental diplomatic principle.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern about the implications of the expulsion of Canadian diplomats, particularly in terms of hindering travel, trade, and impacting Indian students studying in Canada.

Approximately two million Canadians, accounting for 5% of the population, have Indian heritage, and India represents the largest source of international students in Canada, constituting approximately 40% of study permit holders.

India’s foreign ministry had previously rejected allegations of violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, emphasizing the need for mutual diplomatic presence to align with the state of bilateral relations and the higher number of Canadian diplomats in India.

Presently, Canada maintains 21 diplomats in India, and the U.S. State Department expressed its support for Canada in the ongoing dispute over diplomats.

The State Department encouraged the Indian government not to insist on a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence and to cooperate with the Canadian investigation. Spokesperson Matthew Miller delivered this message on behalf of the United States.

