Kenyan Publisher Withdraws Book Over Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Image

A Kenyan schoolbook with an illustration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was withdrawn after objections.

Mentor Publishing Company apologized and removed the offensive drawing from future editions.

A schoolbook in Kenya that featured an illustration of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has been withdrawn by a Kenyan publisher after facing strong objections from Muslim leaders and parents.

They expressed deep offense at the portrayal of the prophet and the request for students to color in the image.

The Mentor Publishing Company expressed remorse for the significant error in the Islamic studies book intended for second-year primary school students.

It’s important to note that around 11% of Kenya’s population follows the Islamic faith, making it the second-largest religious group in the country.

For Muslims, the depiction of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is considered highly disrespectful, as Islamic tradition explicitly prohibits the creation of images of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Allah (God).

A Muslim scholar, Sheikh Rishard Rajab Ramadhan, from the coastal city of Mombasa, emphasized that the book was leading young children down a dangerous path.

"No one should imagine, let alone attempt, to draw Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). This can even cause war," Mr Ramadhan said.

In a letter addressed to the Muslim community, the publisher acknowledged that it had become aware of the sacrilegious nature of the content within one of its publications, specifically the Mentor Encyclopaedia Grade 2.

The drawing in question had been unintentionally included in the book and was mistakenly attributed as an image of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), as clarified by Mentor's director, Josephine Wanjuki.