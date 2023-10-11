Kenyan Publisher Withdraws Book Over Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Image

Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz to Unite in Emergency Gov’t
A schoolbook in Kenya that featured an illustration of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has been withdrawn by a Kenyan publisher after facing strong objections from Muslim leaders and parents.
They expressed deep offense at the portrayal of the prophet and the request for students to color in the image.
The Mentor Publishing Company expressed remorse for the significant error in the Islamic studies book intended for second-year primary school students.
It’s important to note that around 11% of Kenya’s population follows the Islamic faith, making it the second-largest religious group in the country.
For Muslims, the depiction of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is considered highly disrespectful, as Islamic tradition explicitly prohibits the creation of images of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Allah (God).
A Muslim scholar, Sheikh Rishard Rajab Ramadhan, from the coastal city of Mombasa, emphasized that the book was leading young children down a dangerous path.
“No one should imagine, let alone attempt, to draw Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). This can even cause war,” Mr Ramadhan said.
In a letter addressed to the Muslim community, the publisher acknowledged that it had become aware of the sacrilegious nature of the content within one of its publications, specifically the Mentor Encyclopaedia Grade 2.
The drawing in question had been unintentionally included in the book and was mistakenly attributed as an image of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), as clarified by Mentor’s director, Josephine Wanjuki.
“We sincerely and wholeheartedly apologize for the error and we commit to ensure that such an error will never be repeated,” she added.
The publisher has taken swift action to remove the offensive drawing from all future editions of the book and has committed to collaborating with the Muslim Education Council to conduct a thorough review of its entire book catalog.
All educators, students, and school administrators in possession of the book have been advised to return their copies to the publisher.
While Mr. Ramadhan appreciated the recall of the book, he also emphasized the importance of publishers consulting with Muslim leaders before publishing materials related to Islamic subjects.
Notably, religious studies are an integral part of the curriculum in Kenyan schools.
The depiction of Prophet Muhammad has been a contentious issue, particularly in Europe. In 2020, a tragic incident occurred in Paris when a teacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded after using cartoons of Prophet Muhammad during a lesson on freedom of speech.
Additionally, in 2021, a teacher in the British town of Batley faced suspension following protests from Muslim parents due to showing an “inappropriate” cartoon of Prophet Muhammad.
The teacher was later reinstated after an investigation determined that the intent was not to cause offense with the image.
It’s worth mentioning that while the Quran, the holy book of Islam, does not explicitly ban images of Prophet Muhammad, there is a reference to avoiding depictions of Allah, and many Muslims extend this prohibition to Prophet Muhammad as well.
