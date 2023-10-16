Kuwait’s Crown Prince Meets with Saudi Foreign Minister

Surfer, 52, Shark-Bitten at Popular Tourist Beach
Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, welcomed Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in a reception held at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City.
The event was graced by the presence of Kuwait’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, along with high-ranking Saudi dignitaries.
During their meeting, Prince Faisal extended the warm regards and gratitude of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Kuwaiti leadership.
He also conveyed Saudi leaders’ best wishes for Kuwait’s ongoing progress and development.
In addition to these diplomatic matters, the two officials engaged in discussions regarding the situation in Gaza, exploring international efforts aimed at de-escalation.
They also deliberated on strategies to ensure the protection of unarmed civilians amidst Israel’s escalating military activities in the Palestinian territory.
