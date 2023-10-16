Advertisement
Kuwait's Crown Prince Meets with Saudi Foreign Minister

Articles
  • Kuwait’s Crown Prince hosts Saudi Foreign Minister at Bayan Palace.
  • Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and senior Saudi officials attend the reception.
  • Discussions held on Gaza conflict and international de-escalation efforts.

Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, welcomed Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in a reception held at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City.

The event was graced by the presence of Kuwait’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, along with high-ranking Saudi dignitaries.

During their meeting, Prince Faisal extended the warm regards and gratitude of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Kuwaiti leadership.

He also conveyed Saudi leaders’ best wishes for Kuwait’s ongoing progress and development.

In addition to these diplomatic matters, the two officials engaged in discussions regarding the situation in Gaza, exploring international efforts aimed at de-escalation.

They also deliberated on strategies to ensure the protection of unarmed civilians amidst Israel’s escalating military activities in the Palestinian territory.

