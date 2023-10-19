Kyiv Gears Up: Troop Build-Up Along Dnipro River

Ukrainian forces cross Dnipro River into Russian-occupied territory.

Russian shelling targets Pishchanivka village in Kherson region.

US-based Institute for the Study of War reports

Advertisement

Ukraine’s military seems to have verified reports of its forces crossing into the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

The General Staff of the armed forces noted that Pishchanivka village in the southern Kherson region, located 3km east of the river, was targeted by Russian shelling.

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), based in the US, reported that Ukrainian troops had advanced as much as 4km to the east of the river.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, insisted that Ukraine’s operation was failing.

Ukraine initiated a counteroffensive in the southern region in June with the objective of cutting off Russia’s land corridor to the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula.

Kyiv’s goal is to secure the Sea of Azov coast, effectively dividing Russian forces in the region and complicating Kremlin supply lines.

Advertisement

Progress in the counteroffensive has been gradual, resulting in only limited territorial gains.

While Ukrainian troops have previously conducted smaller incursions across the Dnipro River, this latest reported advance appears to be an effort to expand their controlled territory in anticipation of a larger cross-river offensive operation.

In its Thursday morning report, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces stated that Russia had conducted airstrikes on Pishchanivka within the last 24 hours but provided no information about the presence of Ukrainian troops in or near the village.

Hours earlier, the ISW quoted Russian sources as claiming that “likely company-sized elements of two Ukrainian naval infantry brigades conducted an assault across the Dnipro River on to the east bank” on 17-18 October.

“Geolocated footage published on 18 October indicates that Ukrainian forces advanced north of Pishchanivka (14km east of Kherson City and 3km from the Dnipro River) and into [the village of] Poyma (11km east of Kherson City and 4km from the Dnipro River),” the US-based think tank added.

Advertisement Advertisement On Thursday, Russian military blogger WarGonzo asserted that Ukrainian units operating on the eastern bank of Ukraine’s primary river had received prior training in the United Kingdom. Advertisement Simultaneously, the Russian defense ministry seemed to acknowledge Ukrainian activities in the region. In its report released on Wednesday evening, the Russian defense ministry indicated that Russian forces had quelled the actions of four Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Poyma and the adjacent village of Pidstepne. Moscow’s official stance maintains that Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the Kherson region is, on the whole, unsuccessful. Advertisement Advertisement

“There is no result yet. There are [Ukrainian] losses,” said President Putin during a visit to China on Wednesday.

In other key developments:

Advertisement Three people were wounded in Russian shelling of Kherson on Thursday, local officials say Five people have been confirmed dead in the southern city of In Zaporizhzhia in a Russian attack on Wednesday Further blasts have been reported in Zaporizhzhia and the central city of Dnipro after Russian air strikes. It is not clear whether there are any casualties

Also Read Israel-Hamas War: Gaza needs aid now says UN chief UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges urgent humanitarian aid for Gaza. Emphasis on...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.