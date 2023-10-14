Last solar eclipse of 2023 to illuminate sky today

The last solar eclipse of 2023 to illuminate the sky today.

The world is preparing for the third and final solar eclipse of this year on October 14 & 15, months after the year 2023 saw its first solar eclipse in May, which was also classified as a hybrid solar eclipse.

An “annular solar eclipse” occurs when the moon comes between Earth and the sun when the moon is positioned at or near its farthest point from our planet. Unlike a total solar eclipse, it doesn’t entirely obscure the sun’s face.

According to NASA, Eclipses are relatively rare events because the moon’s orbit does not align exactly with the planes of the sun and Earth.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has confirmed this phenomenon, stating that the eclipse will begin on the night of October 14 and conclude just after midnight on October 15, according to Pakistan Standard Time (PST). However, this eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan.

The various phases of the solar eclipse will unfold as follows:

A total eclipse is expected at 21:10 PST on October 14.

The eclipse will reach its peak at 22:59 PST on October 14.

The eclipse will end at 00:49 PST on October 15.

Nasa indicates that the eclipse will commence at 9:13 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) (12:13 pm EDT/1613 GMT) in Oregon, and its path will traverse multiple US states, including California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.

The eclipse will be visible in regions of the Yucatán Peninsula in southwestern Mexico and various Central American countries, including Belize, Honduras, and Panama after crossing into Mexico.

While the sun will be most obscured along this path, a considerable portion of the Americas will witness this captivating celestial spectacle.

The PMD statement added that the solar eclipse will then “sweep across central Colombia, and a large stretch of northern Brazil before coming to an end in the Atlantic Ocean, just off Natal, Brazil.”

The next total solar eclipse on Earth is scheduled for April 8, 2024, and has been dubbed “The Great North American Eclipse” as it will be visible across North and Central America.

