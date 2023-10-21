Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty to conspiracy.

Donald Trump is also among the individuals charged in this case.

Scott Hall reached a plea deal with prosecutors in late September.

Kenneth Chesebro, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, has entered a guilty plea in an election subversion case in the state of Georgia.

Chesebro is the third of 19 co-defendants to plead guilty as part of a deal with Fulton County prosecutors. He was charged with presenting a slate of fictitious pro-Trump electors in Georgia and other states in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Notably, Donald Trump is also among the individuals charged in this case, and he has pleaded not guilty.

Chesebro’s guilty plea comes on the heels of another former Trump lawyer, Sidney Powell, also admitting guilt in the same case.

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, reached a plea deal with prosecutors in late September. Chesebro’s plea specifically pertains to a single felony count of conspiracy to file false documents.

This plea agreement led to the termination of his trial as jury selection had already begun.

These former defendants are obliged to testify under oath in upcoming trials related to the case as part of their plea deals.

Chesebro will face five years of probation, a $5,000 fine, and community service. He is also required to provide documents and evidence related to the case and write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia.

Chesebro faced a total of seven charges, including conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to impersonate a public officer in the case of election interference in Georgia.

Chesebro, initially involved in post-election efforts in Wisconsin, expanded his role to other states where Trump lost. He is accused of assisting in the plan to submit false elector slates for Donald Trump.

Chesebro’s guilty plea represents a significant development for Fulton County prosecutors as they continue to build their case against Donald Trump.

Atlanta lawyer Rachel Kaufman noted that this development indicates challenges for the defense team.

She mentioned, “Chesebro pleading guilty and agreeing to testify truthfully against his co-defendants is the biggest blow yet to any defense they’ve been building.”

Kaufman emphasized Chesebro’s role as a crucial link between Trump and other co-conspirators.

The former president is facing 13 felony counts, including racketeering, for allegedly pressuring state officials to reverse the election results in total. He consistently denies any wrongdoing and characterizes the case as politically motivated.

