Lebanon-Israel Rocket Exchange Amidst Gaza Bombing

Tensions are escalating in the border region between southern Lebanon and Israel, where there have been recent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon.
On Tuesday, a salvo of rockets was launched from southern Lebanon towards Israel. According to a security source cited by Reuters, Palestinian factions were responsible for the rocket attack.
In response to the rocket fire, Israeli forces retaliated with artillery fire. Reports indicate that around 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon, with four of them intercepted and 10 landing in uninhabited areas.
“In response to the launches identified from Lebanese territory toward Israeli territory, IDF soldiers are currently responding with artillery fire,” a statement from the Israeli military said.
The United Nations interim peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, commonly referred to as UNIFIL, reported that it identified a rocket launch south of Tyre at approximately 5:30 pm local time.
UNIFIL called for all parties involved to exercise restraint.
Their spokesperson also mentioned that UNIFIL units in the vicinity of the rocket launch site were relocated to underground shelters.
Joanna Wronecka, the UN’s special coordinator for Lebanon, disclosed that she had a meeting on Tuesday with Lebanon’s caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib, the Chief of the Lebanese Army Joseph Aoun, and the acting head of General Security Elias Bayssari.
“During this difficult time of uncertainty for the country, more than ever, the people of Lebanon need security and stability,” she wrote on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Concerns about a potential escalation in hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group located in Lebanon, have been a significant consideration amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in recent days.
“What’s happening here seems to be a kind of contained tension. Lebanon is not yet a war zone. However, it’s an area of operation. But it seems it’s also a space for both sides to exchange messages,” Al Jazeera’s Ali Hashem reported from southern Lebanon.
He said the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s anti-missile system.
Hezbollah has expressed support for the Palestinians, saying its “guns and rockets” are with them.
While there have been concerns about the possibility of an escalation in hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group based in Lebanon, such an escalation has not occurred during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
It’s worth noting that Hezbollah, primarily composed of Shia members, has refrained from opening a significant second front against Israel in the current war.
In 2006, Israel and Hezbollah engaged in a 34-day conflict that resulted in over 1,200 casualties in Lebanon, primarily civilians, and 160 in Israel, predominantly soldiers.
