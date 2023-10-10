Lebanon-Israel Rocket Exchange Amidst Gaza Bombing

Tensions rise in the southern Lebanon-Israel border region due to recent clashes.

Rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Israel, attributed to Palestinian factions.

Israeli forces respond with artillery fire; some rockets are intercepted, and others land in uninhabited areas.

Tensions are escalating in the border region between southern Lebanon and Israel, where there have been recent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon.

On Tuesday, a salvo of rockets was launched from southern Lebanon towards Israel. According to a security source cited by Reuters, Palestinian factions were responsible for the rocket attack.

In response to the rocket fire, Israeli forces retaliated with artillery fire. Reports indicate that around 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon, with four of them intercepted and 10 landing in uninhabited areas.