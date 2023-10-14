Leicestershire M1 Southbound Back in Business After Lorry Fire

Alleged Bully XL Assault Puts Baddeley Green Woman in Hospital
The southbound lanes of the M1 in Leicestershire have been reopened following two separate incidents on the motorway.
At approximately 13:00 BST, the northbound side was halted between junction 21A at Kirby Muxloe and junction 22 at Coalville due to a lorry fire.
Subsequently, the southbound lanes were also closed. Roughly 30 minutes later, a collision occurred between a lorry and a motorbike in the same vicinity.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, are present at the scene.
According to Inrix, a traffic service that provided information about the accident, the southbound carriageway was accessible again shortly before 15:00.
Inrix also noted that the accident was causing delays for motorists using the diversion route towards the A46.
Becky Dempsey posted on X: “Hoping the slip road reopens very very soon! Have a tiny baby in the car with me and can’t move.”
But National Highways responded: “Unfortunately not. An air ambulance is now attending due to the severity of the incident.”
The fire service reported that flames and smoke were visible from as far as Ratby and Groby. Residents were given advice to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.
At the moment, there is no additional information available regarding any injuries.
Motorists have been instructed to take a diversion route by exiting at junction 21 and following the A5460 to the A563 until it connects to the A50.
From there, they should continue along this route, passing through the Lena Drive junction, Bradgate Hill, and Fieldhead Roundabouts, in order to rejoin the M1 at junction 22.
