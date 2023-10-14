Leicestershire M1 Southbound Back in Business After Lorry Fire

M1 southbound in Leicestershire reopens after two incidents.

Northbound side stopped at junction 21A to 22 due to lorry fire.

Southbound lanes closed after lorry-motorbike collision in the same area.

The southbound lanes of the M1 in Leicestershire have been reopened following two separate incidents on the motorway.

At approximately 13:00 BST, the northbound side was halted between junction 21A at Kirby Muxloe and junction 22 at Coalville due to a lorry fire.

Subsequently, the southbound lanes were also closed. Roughly 30 minutes later, a collision occurred between a lorry and a motorbike in the same vicinity.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, are present at the scene.

According to Inrix, a traffic service that provided information about the accident, the southbound carriageway was accessible again shortly before 15:00.

Inrix also noted that the accident was causing delays for motorists using the diversion route towards the A46.