Edition: English
Edition: English

Lufthansa Grounds All Lebanon Flights Until October 16

Articles
Lufthansa Grounds All Lebanon Flights Until October 16

  • Lufthansa suspends flights to Lebanon until October 16 due to Middle East situation.
  • Earlier decision to halt flights to Tel Aviv extended until October 22.
  • Ongoing hostilities between Israel and Lebanese militants following Hamas attack.

Lufthansa, the renowned German airline, has taken the significant step of suspending all of its flights to Lebanon. This suspension is currently in effect and will continue until at least October 16th.

The decision to halt flights to Lebanon is a response to the current situation in the Middle East, which has raised concerns about the safety and stability of the region.

“Due to the current situation in the Middle East, Lufthansa will suspend its flights to Beirut/Lebanon (BEY) up to and including October 16,” a company spokesperson said Saturday in a statement to media.

Following a previous decision earlier this week to halt flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 22 due to the “uncertain situation” in Israel, Lufthansa has now extended its flight cancellations to Lebanon.

The move comes amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and militants in Lebanon, which began after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7 and Israel’s subsequent response in Gaza.

On Friday, in southern Lebanon, an artillery strike by Israel resulted in the death of one journalist and injuries to six others.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed their artillery fire into Lebanon, citing it as a response to an explosion near the security fence by a kibbutz.

Additionally, an Israeli Apache helicopter was reportedly spotted at the site of the attack, as per a Lebanese security source cited by CNN.

