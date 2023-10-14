Lufthansa Grounds All Lebanon Flights Until October 16

Following a previous decision earlier this week to halt flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 22 due to the “uncertain situation” in Israel, Lufthansa has now extended its flight cancellations to Lebanon.

The move comes amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and militants in Lebanon, which began after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7 and Israel’s subsequent response in Gaza.

On Friday, in southern Lebanon, an artillery strike by Israel resulted in the death of one journalist and injuries to six others.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed their artillery fire into Lebanon, citing it as a response to an explosion near the security fence by a kibbutz.

Additionally, an Israeli Apache helicopter was reportedly spotted at the site of the attack, as per a Lebanese security source cited by CNN.

