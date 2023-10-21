M4 reopens for people following fatal five-car collision

M4 motorway section reopens after a serious collision.

Tragic five-vehicle crash claims the lives of two women near Junction 17 (Chippenham) and Junction 18 (Bath).

A portion of the M4 motorway that was temporarily closed after a serious collision has now been reopened for traffic.

On Friday morning, a five-vehicle crash tragically resulted in the loss of two women’s lives between Junction 17 (Chippenham) and Junction 18 (Bath).

After conducting necessary investigative procedures, National Highways officially reopened the road on Saturday morning.

Two other individuals involved in the collision sustained minor injuries and were promptly attended to by paramedics at the scene.

The eastbound lane of the motorway had been closed overnight to facilitate the investigation and recovery efforts.

Wiltshire Police has confirmed the unfortunate demise of two women who were occupants of one of the vehicles involved in the accident, and their next of kin have been informed by specialist officers.

Elsewhere in the area, transportation and traffic have experienced disruptions due to flooding caused by Storm Babet.

