Maharashtra Police Officer Suspended Amidst Online Gaming Win

Indian police officer Somnath Zende suspended after winning 15 million rupees on Dream 11.

Zende, a police sub-inspector in Pune, Maharashtra, breached police code of conduct, according to authorities.

Zende contests the allegations and awaits a departmental inquiry.

An Maharashtra Police officer, Somnath Zende, was suspended from duty after he secured 15 million rupees ($180,310) on the online fantasy sports platform, Dream 11.

Zende, a police sub-inspector based in Pune, Maharashtra, won the substantial prize money, but his actions were deemed a breach of police code of conduct.

While authorities claim Zende played the game without permission and wore his uniform during media interviews, he disputes these allegations and anticipates a departmental inquiry.

Zende began participating in Dream 11 games just a month prior to his significant win on October 10th during the Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and England.

The platform defends itself as a “game of skill” and points to a 2021 Supreme Court ruling exempting it from India’s gambling laws.

Although gambling is prohibited in India, the gaming industry argues that “online skill-based gaming” differs from traditional gambling, emphasizing skill over chance.

Dream 11 features cricket star MS Dhoni as its ambassador and has enlisted Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan in its promotions.

Users, aged 18 and above, can play various sports, including cricket, hockey, football, and basketball, by forming virtual teams using real players’ names and earning points based on these players’ real-life performances.

Zende’s actions have drawn political attention, with a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing him of “betting” and “dereliction of duty.”

Photos of Zende in his police uniform had gone viral online and sent the “wrong message about the state’s police force”, he said in his complaint.

Mr. Zende, however, told BBC Marathi he did not play the game while on duty. He also alleged that he was not the only police official to play the game.

“Many people play this game. It’s a sport. They play for hours,” he said. “It’s not a gambling game but still I’m being punished.”

Mr. Zende expressed his intention to utilize his prize money for clearing a housing loan and establishing fixed deposit accounts in his children's names. During his departmental inquiry, Mr. Zende will have the opportunity to present his side of the story. A senior police authority indicated that the department will determine its next steps following the submission of the inquiry committee's report.

