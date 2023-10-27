Maine shooting victims Father & son out for bowling night.

The recent shooting attacks in Lewiston, Maine, claimed the lives of several individuals, including a father and his teenage son, as well as a bar employee at his workplace.

While the police had not yet released the names of the victims, some information about them has been provided by their families:

Bill and Aaron Young: Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron were fatally shot at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley. They were spending the evening with their bowling league, according to Bill’s brother Rob Young. Tricia Asselin: Tricia Asselin, aged 53, was attempting to call 911 when she was shot and killed at the bowling alley. Tricia, who worked part-time at the bowling alley, was enjoying a night out with her sister, who survived the tragedy. She was known for her selflessness and her brother DJ Johnson mentioned that she was trying to help others by calling for emergency assistance. Joseph Walker: Joseph Walker, an employee of Schemengees Bar & Grille, was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather. He also helped raise two grandchildren and a stepson, as confirmed by his father, Leroy Walker. Joseph was actively involved in his community and often organized fundraising tournaments, including one for veterans before the shooting. Advertisement Bryan MacFarlane: Bryan MacFarlane, aged 40, was participating in a cornhole tournament with a group from the deaf community at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he lost his life. His sister Keri Brooks described him as an enthusiastic motorcyclist who had recently returned to Maine and had a deep affection for his dog, M&M. Bob Violette: Bob Violette, aged 76, was a retired Sears mechanic who had a passion for bowling. He was a regular bowler and started a youth league. Bob also participated in a couples league with his wife, according to Cassandra Violette, his daughter-in-law. Michael Deslauriers II: Michael Deslauriers, Sr., the chairman of a historical society, shared on Facebook that his son Michael Deslauriers II and a friend were victims of the shooting at the bowling alley.

He mentioned that his son and his friend protected their wives and young children during the attack by making sure they were safe and then confronting the shooter.

The historical society highlighted that the two men were actively involved in volunteering for the organization, including visiting older residents and recording their histories.

