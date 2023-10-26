Maine shootings: City put in lockdown after mass shootings

Lewiston City was put in lockdown after mass shootings.

At least 22 were killed & many injured in Lewiston, Maine shootings.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the unfolding crisis.

A shocked Lewiston resident recounted the city’s lockdown following mass shootings that reportedly resulted in a tragic toll of at least 16 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Billie Jayne Cooke, a candidate for the city council. She was leaving a public event on Wednesday evening when she first learned of the attack and that the shooter was on the loose.

She described the journey back home as filled with a constant stream of sirens, helicopters, and police activity. It was an unprecedented level of commotion for the city, which left her visibly distressed.

Cooke mentioned the extensive police presence, with officers arriving from all over the state and even from out of state.

Reflecting on the situation, she said, “It’s horrible. We always say it’s not a matter of when but if, and you just don’t think that’s ever going to happen – and it did.”

Cooke also mentioned reaching out to her son during the drive home, describing a backdrop of sirens and helicopters throughout their conversation.

She expressed her shock and disbelief, emphasizing that the entire city was grappling with the gravity of the situation.

Lewiston, with a population of fewer than 40,000 people, is relatively small, but Cooke noted that the presence of two hospitals in the city was a fortunate circumstance.

Another resident, Riley Dumont, shared her experience. She was at Lewiston’s Just-In-Time bowling alley with her family at the time of the shootings. Her 11-year-old daughter was participating in a children’s bowling league when they heard gunshots.

Dumont recounted how her father, a retired police officer, quickly took action, guiding their family to safety in a corner of the bowling alley.

She described the harrowing experience of sheltering her daughter as the terrifying events unfolded. She also mentioned witnessing several apparent victims.

Nichoel Wyman Arel, who was driving past the bowling alley during the shooting, shared her observations.

She mentioned seeing an individual who appeared to be covered in blood but couldn’t ascertain the extent of their injuries. Her young daughter was with her at the time, and the incident understandably left her frightened.

Arel described her daughter’s reaction, saying, “She started crying and said, ‘This is a scary world we live in Mom.’ I’m like, ‘I know.'”

Following the authorities’ advice while the suspected gunman remained at large, Arel secured her home upon returning. Shanna Cox, the president of the Lewiston Auburn Chamber of Commerce, also spoke about the situation.

She and her children were taking shelter at home, ensuring their safety with locked doors, windows, and drawn shades. They hunkered down in the face of the unfolding crisis.

