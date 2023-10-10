Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Man crashes car into Chinese consulate, shot dead by police

Articles
  • In San Francisco, a man drove into the Chinese consulate and was shot by police.
  • The consulate condemned the incident, and China’s foreign ministry accused the individual of forced entry.
  • The consulate temporarily closed parts and expressed diplomatic discontent.
In San Francisco, police fatally shot a man who drove his car into the Chinese consulate on Monday.

According to a police statement, the man, who remains unidentified, was shot by officers who responded to the incident.

Online footage depicted a blue Honda car inside the consulate’s lobby, with numerous individuals fleeing the building.

In response to the incident, the consulate issued a statement condemning it and expressing concern for the safety of its staff and others present. The statement asserted their intention to pursue responsibility for the attack.

China’s foreign ministry accused the unidentified individual of forcibly entering the consulate with the intent to harm people inside. As a result of the incident, the consulate temporarily closed certain sections and formally expressed diplomatic discontent to the U.S., urging authorities to handle the matter appropriately.

While the police have initiated an ongoing investigation into the incident, specific details have not been disclosed.

“When officers arrived here on scene, they found the vehicle had come to rest inside the lobby of the Chinese consulate. Officers entered, made contact with the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” said Kathryn Winters, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department.

“The suspect was later pronounced deceased at the hospital,” she added.

She said that the police were coordinating with officials from the US State Department for the investigation, adding: “There’s very little information that we can give at this time.”

Authorities are currently working to determine the precise number of individuals present inside the consulate during the incident.

Photographs taken shortly after the car crashed into the building depict a significant police presence, with the consulate facility in San Francisco’s Japantown district cordoned off.

Inside the lobby, queue barriers and chairs were knocked over, and some furniture was damaged.

Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries from within the consulate.

It’s worth noting that San Francisco is set to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next month, with the anticipated attendance of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

