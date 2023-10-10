Man crashes car into Chinese consulate, shot dead by police

In San Francisco, a man drove into the Chinese consulate and was shot by police.

The consulate condemned the incident, and China’s foreign ministry accused the individual of forced entry.

In San Francisco, police fatally shot a man who drove his car into the Chinese consulate on Monday.

According to a police statement, the man, who remains unidentified, was shot by officers who responded to the incident.

Online footage depicted a blue Honda car inside the consulate’s lobby, with numerous individuals fleeing the building.

In response to the incident, the consulate issued a statement condemning it and expressing concern for the safety of its staff and others present. The statement asserted their intention to pursue responsibility for the attack.

China’s foreign ministry accused the unidentified individual of forcibly entering the consulate with the intent to harm people inside. As a result of the incident, the consulate temporarily closed certain sections and formally expressed diplomatic discontent to the U.S., urging authorities to handle the matter appropriately.

While the police have initiated an ongoing investigation into the incident, specific details have not been disclosed.