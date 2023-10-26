Manhunt for Gunman Sparks Regional Security Alert

Northeastern states near Maine on high alert in ongoing gunman search.

New Hampshire’s homeland security agency closely monitors the situation.

Residents urged to remain cautious in New Hampshire.

Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies in the northeastern states neighboring Maine are on high alert as they continue their search for the unidentified gunman.

The homeland security agency of New Hampshire has issued a statement, indicating that they are closely monitoring the situation and urging residents in the state to remain cautious.

The New Hampshire-Maine state border is approximately 50 miles (about 80.4 kilometers) away from the city of Lewiston.

A statement also said the agency has contacted “our counterparts in Maine to offer and provide any medical and safety resources needed as they manage this horrific situation”.

Further afield, Colonel Stavros Mellekas, deputy commissioner of Connecticut’s State Police, called the incident “deeply disturbing and heart-breaking”.

A statement said that, despite “no specific threats”, the situation is being monitored, adding: “At this time, our focus will be on protecting communities within our state.”

Advertisement

Also Read Israel-Hamas War: West ignores law when ‘Muslim blood spilled’, says Erdogan Erdogan criticizes Western inaction on Gaza, citing bias against Muslim victims. Cancels...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.