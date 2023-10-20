Man’s Fake Heart Attack Scam Lands Him Behind Bars in Spain

Spanish man arrested for faking heart attacks to avoid restaurant bills

Over 20 restaurants fell victim to the scam

The man attempted to leave a $37 bill, then feigned a heart attack

In Spain‘s Blanca region, local law enforcement has apprehended an individual who gained notoriety for an elaborate scheme at restaurants.

This scheme involved indulging in upscale dining experiences and subsequently pretending to suffer a heart attack to evade settling the bill, as reported by Daily Loud.

A photograph of this 50-year-old man has been widely circulated throughout local eateries as a precautionary measure.

According to information provided by the police, the individual successfully swindled over 20 restaurants using this ruse.

His deceptive streak came to an end recently when he patronized a restaurant within a hotel and was presented with a bill amounting to $37.

After the staff member temporarily departed, the man attempted to leave without payment but was intercepted and informed that he still had to settle the bill.

At this juncture, the scammer asserted that he needed to retrieve the money from his hotel room, but the restaurant staff prevented him from leaving.

It was at this point that he resorted to feigning a heart attack.