Man’s Fake Heart Attack Scam Lands Him Behind Bars in Spain

In Spain‘s Blanca region, local law enforcement has apprehended an individual who gained notoriety for an elaborate scheme at restaurants.
This scheme involved indulging in upscale dining experiences and subsequently pretending to suffer a heart attack to evade settling the bill, as reported by Daily Loud.
A photograph of this 50-year-old man has been widely circulated throughout local eateries as a precautionary measure.
According to information provided by the police, the individual successfully swindled over 20 restaurants using this ruse.
His deceptive streak came to an end recently when he patronized a restaurant within a hotel and was presented with a bill amounting to $37.
After the staff member temporarily departed, the man attempted to leave without payment but was intercepted and informed that he still had to settle the bill.
At this juncture, the scammer asserted that he needed to retrieve the money from his hotel room, but the restaurant staff prevented him from leaving.
It was at this point that he resorted to feigning a heart attack.
“It was very theatrical, he pretended to faint and slumped himself down on the floor,” the manager of the restaurant told a Spanish news outlet. “We have sent his photo around to all the restaurants to try and stop him from striking again.”
As per EFE, the man was attired in long gray trousers, a polo shirt, trekking shoes, and a recognizable vest from renowned brands.
Following his request for the restaurant staff to summon an ambulance, they declined and promptly notified the police.
Upon the police’s arrival, they identified the individual from prior encounters at various restaurants in Alicante and subsequently took him into custody, as reported by EFE.
It was revealed that he had been a resident of the city since November 2022.
