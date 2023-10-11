Mary Trump reveals Donald Trump’s penthouse size.

Judge Arthur Engoron presided over the ruling in a civil fraud case.

Mary Trump, the niece of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has taken a dig at her uncle regarding the size of his penthouse as his trial continues.

The trial has progressed into another week after he was found guilty of fraud, specifically for inflating the value of assets to secure better business deals.

Mary Trump has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and has been actively sharing her views on social media since the commencement of the financial fraud case in New York.

Donald Trump expressed his frustration in court last week following his guilty verdict in a fraud case where he was found liable for overstating the value of assets to gain financial advantages.

He referred to the investigation as “a scam,” “a witch hunt,” and an attempt to “knock him out of the presidential race.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), his niece, Mary Trump, humorously commented on the situation, saying, “Donald’s civil trial in NYC is going as well as expected for him. Donald declared in a statement that his Trump Tower condominium was 30k square feet. The government just produced evidence it’s actually 10,996. Small man. Small condo.”

Judge Arthur Engoron presided over the ruling in a civil fraud case brought by Attorney General Letitia James, in which Donald Trump was found liable for inflating the value of his assets to secure more favorable financial deals.

The ruling also resulted in the revocation of licenses for the Trump Organization and other companies owned by Donald Trump, as well as his adult sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

The case in New York saw Judge Engoron concluding that Trump, his two eldest sons, and other Trump Organization executives had engaged in a scheme to deceive tax authorities, lenders, and insurers over several years.

They had exaggerated the value of their properties, with an overstatement ranging from $812 million to $2.2 billion between 2014 and 2021.

A penthouse about which Attorney General Letitia James exposed details one of the assets under scrutiny is the Trump Tower Triplex.

She accused the former president of overvaluing the property at $327 million in 2015 and 2016 financial statements, based on claims that it encompassed 30,000 square feet.

However, the actual size of Trump’s triplex apartment was 10,996 square feet. Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, when presented with the evidence, confirmed that the penthouse measures 10,996 square feet.

Donald Trump is facing multiple criminal charges in various cases, including allegations of incitement due to his false claims of a rigged election, retaining classified documents after leaving the Oval Office, election interference, and criminal racketeering aimed at overturning the election results in Georgia.

Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in penalties and the removal of Trump and his sons from the management of the family’s business empire, emphasizing her belief that “justice will prevail.”



