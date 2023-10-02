Mexico church: 9 died and 20 encased as Tamaulipas roof collapse

9 died and 20 were encased as Tamaulipas roof collapse at Mexico church.

The incident took place at the Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero.

The collapse occurred during a critical moment in the church service.

A tragic incident occurred in Mexico as a church roof collapsed, resulting in nine reported fatalities and around 20 individuals trapped beneath the debris.

The incident took place at the Santa Cruz church in Ciudad Madero, in the coastal state of Tamaulipas.

During the incident, approximately 100 people were attending a mass, with local reports indicating that it may have been a baptism ceremony. There are believed to be children, making the situation even more distressing among the trapped individuals.

Emergency response efforts are ongoing to rescue those trapped and provide medical assistance.

Images circulating on social media depicted the church building reduced to ruins, with onlookers gathered around, desperately attempting to locate and assist those trapped inside.

According to local journalist Franc Contreras, the collapse occurred during a critical moment in the church service. As worshippers were lining up for communion, the roof suddenly collapsed, causing concrete, bricks, and steel support structures to fall onto the congregation.

Red Cross officials mentioned that the roof fell onto the church pews, which could potentially create air pockets where trapped individuals might find refuge. Rescuers, armed with shovels and pickaxes, were arriving at the scene to aid in removing the debris.

The emergency services were dispatched to the location, and calls were made on social media for medical and rescue supplies to support the ongoing search for survivors.

Authorities requested silence from the crowd assembled at the site to facilitate the detection of any calls for help from those trapped beneath the rubble.

Bishop José Armando Álvarez Cano, from the diocese of Tampico, addressed the community via social media, expressing the ongoing efforts to locate and rescue individuals trapped in the wreckage.

He acknowledged the challenging circumstances and concluded with a message of hope, asking for divine assistance during this difficult time.

