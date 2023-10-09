Mia Khalifa speaks up in support of Palestine

Mia Khalifa, a former adult film star, has publicly stated her support for Palestine in the midst of the intensifying Israel-Palestine conflict.

Mia Khalifa took a bold step in support of Palestine as tensions increased after Hamas launched a surprise strike on Israel. She wrote in a post on X, “If you can observe the situation in Palestine and not stand with the Palestinians, then you are aligning with the wrong side of history and apartheid, which will become evident in due time.”

As violence in the area has resumed, the Israel-Palestine conflict has once again come to the forefront of international news. At least 298 Palestinian lives have tragically been lost in Israeli airstrikes, according to medical authorities in Gaza.

The Lebanese-American media celebrity Mia Khalifa has already spoken out about the Israel-Palestine conflict, and her most recent display of sympathy for the Palestinians has drawn a lot of attention. On numerous social media platforms, it has also provoked debates and, understandably, garnered negative feedback.

Furthermore, Mia Khalifa’s advocacy for Palestine appears to have resulted in the loss of a business deal with Canadian broadcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro, who hosts ‘The Todd Shapiro Show.’

I just wanna make sure there’s 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open air prison they’ve been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books that write about how how they freed themselves from apartheid. Please worry about… https://t.co/sgx8kzAHnL — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 8, 2023